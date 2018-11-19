Turkish Side Fenerbahce Eye January Move for Out of Favour Liverpool Star

Fenerbahce boss Erwin Koeman is reportedly eyeing up a January move for Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno.

The Spaniard has fallen out of favour at Anfield and looks set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season at the latest, with his contract expiring in the summer and little chance of an extension.

Turkish news outlet Footmac claim that Koeman - who has recently been appointed Fenerbahce coach until the end of the season - is following Moreno's situation closely and could test Liverpool's resolve with a bid in January.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Reds risk losing Moreno for nothing in the summer, if he remains at Liverpool post January.

Former Sevilla star Moreno has fallen well down the pecking order at Liverpool, with Andy Robertson having cemented himself as the number one choice left back at the club, while James Milner has also deputised in the position.

The Spaniard has started just one Premier League game this season, which came in the 4-1 win against Cardiff in October - a match that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp used to rotate some of his squad.





Moreno, who has also been linked with Barcelona, has found it tough on Merseyside since his £12m move from Spain in 2014. Game time has been limited due to poor performances and costly errors, which looks to have forced Klopp's hand in not offering the full-back a new deal.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

If indeed a bid is submitted, Liverpool will have to make a decision whether to sell and recoup some funds or keep hold of him as cover until the end of the season.





The Turkish side have also recently been linked to Moreno's Liverpool teammates Joel Matip and Divock Origi.