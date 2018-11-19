Wolves Facing Full-Back Fitness Crisis as Jonny Leaves Spain Match on Crutches With Knee Injury

Wolverhampton Wanderers are staring down the barrel of a full-back injury crisis, after Jonny picked up a knee injury while playing for Spain in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina that saw him leave the stadium on crutches.

With right-back Matt Doherty still suffering from a facial injury and Jonny now set for a scan to determine the severity of his injury, Wolves could be without two of their key defenders to face Huddersfield Town this weekend. The recently promoted side boast a number of key quality players, but arguably lack depth beyond their regular starting eleven.

Contento por estar de nuevo con la @sefutbol! Vamos!!! 💪🏼⚽ pic.twitter.com/tAPa2Zp2tp — Jonny Otto (@JonnyOtto19) November 13, 2018

As reported by Marca, Jonny hobbled off the field midway through the second half on Sunday evening, after colliding with Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder Muhamed Bešić, and left the stadium on crutches following his side's 1-0 victory. Wolves manager Nuno Espírito Santo will be frustrated to see one of his key players injured ahead of a key run of important matches.

With Jonny now looking unlikely to be ready for selection any time soon, his position at left-back will most likely be taken by Portuguese teenager Rúben Vinagre. The 19-year-old has been used sparingly by his manager so far this season - only as a substitute in the league - but did start in two League Cup matches in the left wing position.

Meanwhile, Wolves and Crystal Palace are believed to be leading the race to sign Nantes striker Emiliano Sala. The Argentine forward has been in stunning form for his side in Ligue 1 so far this season, and has scored 13 goals in 14 league appearances. Both Wolves and the Eagles are rumoured to be after a goalscorer, and Sala could prove to be a shrewd investment.