Adrien Rabiot 'Says Yes' to Barcelona Move This Summer as Midfielder Nears PSG Exit

By 90Min
November 20, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot looks set to leave the French club at the end of the season after agreeing a move to Barcelona, according to a report.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season, with a host of clubs across Europe, including Liverpool and Manchester City, reportedly also vying for the midfielder's signature.

According to Mundo Deportivo however, the Frenchman now appears to be set to sign for Barcelona, after 'saying yes' to a move to the Catalan club following a meeting with technical director Eric Abidal.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

The report claims the former Barcelona defender travelled to the French capital to discuss a move with both the player and the club, with Rabiot stating his intentions to move to Barça, which could see him earn a significant sign-on bonus as a result. 

A deal between Rabiot and Barcelona however cannot be agreed until January 2019, when the midfielder is able to agree terms with clubs outside of France due to him being in the final six months of his contract. 

Rabiot has featured in 12 of PSG's 13 Ligue 1 games this season, scoring twice, as the Parisian club have made a perfect start to the domestic season, winning all their games, although they sit third in their Champions League group behind Napoli and Liverpool

Barring a brief six-month loan spell at Toulouse in 2013, Rabiot has spent his entire senior career at PSG, and has come through their youth system to go on and make over 200 appearances for the club in all competitions, although an exit from the Parc des Princes at the end of the season now looks likely. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)