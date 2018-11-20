European Elite Still in Hunt for Napoli Star as Report Dismisses Talk of €90m Man Utd Bid

By 90Min
November 20, 2018

After reports earlier this week claimed Manchester United had already seen a €90m bid for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly rejected, it has now been revealed that this was a mistranslation, while the rest of Europe's elite remain in the hunt for the defender.

According to Sport Witness, using Sunday's reports from La Repubblica, the misunderstanding centred around the use of 'maxi offer', which some publications thought signified the use of a club's maximum offer, when it actually just means a 'huge bid'. 

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Thus, the report actually explained: "United would be willing to put on the plate a €90m maxi offer, but Naples will send it back to the sender."

It also revealed that the Red Devils, as well as other English clubs, had also been rebuffed in their advances for the Napoli defender during last summer's transfer window.

While the Partenopei have repeatedly stated that the 27-year-old Senegalese international is not for sale, that report claimed his transfer value is over €100m - a figure north of the record outlay for a defender set by Liverpool's £75m signing of Virgil van Dijk. 

And fellow Italian publication Corriero Dello Sport have also cited the figure needed to pry Koulibaly away from Southern Italy as €100m+.

They have gone one step further though, and proclaimed that, while Jose Mourinho's side retain interest in the centre back, they will face considerable competition from Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid

Koulibaly, who was born in France and came up throught the ranks at local side SR Saint-Die and later FC Metz, joined the Serie A side from KRC Genk in 2014 for a €7.75m fee. He has gone on to make 180 appearances for Gli Azzurri, picking up eight goals and six assists.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)