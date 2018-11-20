FA Could Request Daniel Sturridge's Phone Records as Part of Betting Investigation

The Football Association has the right to request access to Daniel Sturridge's mobile phone records to aid the investigation into whether the Liverpool striker breached gambling rules.

Last week, Sturridge was charged with misconduct for alleged breaches of betting rules during the period of January 2018.

An investigation has been opened into the allegations against the 29-year-old, with the Times revealing that access to mobile phone records is one request that the FA's integrity team could make.

It has not been revealed whether these records did form part of the FA's investigation though.

Sturridge has strenuously denied that he placed a bet on his loan move from Liverpool to West Bromwich Albion, which would constitute a breach of the FA's betting rules.

The rules state that a player 'shall not bet, either directly or indirectly' on the result of a match or 'any other matter concerning or related to football anywhere in the world'.

The rules also state that players must not use insider knowledge 'which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time' to advise others on betting.





It has been claimed that Sturridge's cousin bet £10,000 that the player would join Inter in January, which would be a breach of betting rules as the move was in the works at the time. The bet had potential winnings of £27,000 but the move fell through.

Sturridge has until 18:00 on Tuesday to respond to the charges made against him.