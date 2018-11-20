Liverpool Ready to Give Dominic Solanke First Team Chance After Cooling Interest in Bundesliga Star

November 20, 2018

Liverpool are ready to give Dominic Solanke a chance to impress in the first team this season, ahead of making a move for Benfica striker Luka Jovic.

Jurgen Klopp seems to be satisfied with Solanke's efforts in training, and following his strong performances for England's Under-21 team, the Englishman may at last be offered the opportunity to stake a claim for a starting spot at Anfield.

The Daily Mail claim that despite Liverpool's interest in the 20-year-old Jovic - who is currently out on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt and is the Bundesliga's top scorer with nine league goals - they may prefer to use players currently at the squad to bolster their attack, ahead of dipping into the transfer market this January.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Solanke has failed to feature in Liverpool's first team this season and has had to get minutes playing in the Premier League 2 division. However, it seems that the Reds are content to finally offer up a first team opportunity to the youngster, with Roberto Firmino struggling for form.


Although Solanke has struggled for game time with his club of late, he has impressed greatly for the England Under-21s - most recently netting a double against Denmark, which included an audacious backheel.


Youngster Rhian Brewster may also be given a shot at first-team action as he returns to full fitness. Brewster has been knocked back recently after suffering both ankle and knee injuries, but in the new year he will hope to make an impression on the first team.

Italy U21 v England U21 - International Friendly

Solanke's chances may be enhanced further as Liverpool await the findings of an FA investigation into an alleged breach of betting regulations by Daniel Sturridge. A ban is possible for the former Chelsea star, and with Sturridge also out of contract in the summer, the door could be swinging further and further open for Solanke to waltz through.

