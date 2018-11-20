Tottenham Eyeing Exciting Young Croatia Winger in Attempt to Bolster Attacking Options

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his desire to sign Croatian winger Josip Brekalo to bolster his attacking options, according to reports.

The 20-year-old currently plays for Bundesliga side Wolfsburg and came on against England in Croatia's narrow Nations League defeat at the weekend.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Brekalo has made 11 appearances for Wolfsburg this campaign, scoring one and assisting one, with his performances reportedly perking the interest of Spurs. Italian publication CalcioMercato claim that the north London outfit are keen on making a move, although not in the January transfer window, and that the Croat would be interested in making the switch.

A move would seem unlikely however, given recent comments made by Pochettino, who expressed his satisfaction and pleasure at the performances of both Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela.





Recruiting a quality back-up to help lighten the workload of Harry Kane would seem more feasible, but a move for Brekalo, who is contracted to the Bundesliga outfit until 2023, can't be ruled out entirely.

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/GettyImages

What is for sure, is that Pochettino will look to add fresh faces to his squad sooner rather than later, having failed to make a single purchase during the January transfer window. Rumours of potential departures have been awash recently, and the Lilywhites have also been linked with a host of central midfielders in recent weeks.

However, with the ongoing stadium saga draining Tottenham's budget, many believe that the Spurs manager will have to work with what he's got for this season - and reassess his options next season once the club's financial situation becomes clearer.