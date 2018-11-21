Barcelona Lose Hope in De Jong Pursuit With Man City & PSG Set to Fight it Out for Dutch Star

By 90Min
November 21, 2018

Barcelona are reportedly ready to give up on their pursuit for highly rated Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong, with Manchester City and PSG now leading the race for the Dutchman.

It had previously been reported that Barça had made de Jong and Ajax team mate Matthijs de Ligt their primary targets for next summer's transfer window, but Goal now claims that City's financial might will be too much for Barcelona to match in the chase for de Jong.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The Premier League champions are willing to break their club record transfer fee in order to sign the young Dutchman, it's understood that talks between City's sporting director Txiki Bergiristain and his Ajax counterpart Marc Overmars have been productive, and a fee of £62m plus £18m of bonuses has been touted.

It's believed that City are looking to confirm a deal in the next few months, but are willing to let de Jong finish the season in the Netherlands before he joins the club officially next summer. Although Barcelona had been confident of landing the future superstar, they've now conceded that City's considerable financial might is too much for them to contend with.

VI-Images/GettyImages

City aren't the only club still in the running, however. According to Marca they'll have to fight it out with PSG for the Dutchman, and the French giants have reportedly offered Ajax €80m, a figure which City may not want to match.

Having resigned themselves to missing out on their primary target, Barca's attention has turned to PSG's Adrien Rabiot, who they believe will be available for a lower price, or even on a free next summer when his contract expires.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)