Chelsea Starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi Set for January Loan Move Away From Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will listen to loan offers for their young forward Callum Hudson-Odoi during the January transfer window, according to reports.

The 18-year-old is one of the brightest prospects in Chelsea's academy and fans have been calling for Hudson-Odoi to be given a chance in the club's first team following his impressive performances during pre-season.

Valerio Pennicino/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

However, the England Under-19 international has only made three appearances this season, including one in the Community Shield, taking his career total with the Blues' senior side to seven across all competitions.

Sky Sports claim this lack of game time has convinced Chelsea that Hudson-Odoi could be better suited out on loan for the remainder of the season.

There is a caveat, however, as the club are only willing to send Hudson-Odoi to a club near the bottom half of the table as opposed to a direct rival for the European places in the Premier League.





It is unknown if Chelsea are willing to listen to offers from abroad, although a move to Europe could be more likely after seeing the success that Arsenal younger Reiss Nelson has had during his brief stint at Hoffenheim.

Burnley and Southampton have been mentioned as potential destinations for the young winger, as both clubs are looking to enter into the transfer market in January.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The two clubs are looking to sign players who can offer more width to their sides, and it is understood that they would also prefer to bring English players in, rather than stars from abroad who could need more time to settle into a new dressing room.