Crystal Palace Reportedly Dealt a Major Injury Blow Ahead of Manchester United Clash

Crystal Palace could be without Mamadou Sakho for their trip to face Manchester United on Saturday, after he picked up an injury during the international break.

The 28-year-old limped off the field at half-time whilst playing for France on Tuesday night during their friendly encounter against Uruguay.

Mamadou Sakho is set to be forced off & not rejoin in the 2nd half for France with back pain - potentially worrying for Crystal Palace. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) November 20, 2018

Now, the Evening Standard are reporting that Roy Hodgson could be without one of his key players, as Palace will assess the Frenchman's fitness upon his return to London.

In a major boost for the struggling Premier League side, winger Wilfried Zaha is fit for the weekend encounter after injuring his hamstring prior to the international break.

But the news that Sakho could miss the game against Jose Mourinho's men will be a major blow for Hodgson, because the club's £26m signing has been an ever-present at the heart of the club's defence this season.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Sakho has played 12 league games for Palace, helping them secure three clean sheets, but they have not won a game since September.

As a result, the Eagles are hovering above the relegation zone, but dropped points or a defeat in Manchester could see them fall into the bottom three ahead of a busy festive period.

Star man Zaha, who has scored three goals and provided two assists for Palace this season, will be back in their starting XI as he aims to push his boyhood club away from a relegation dogfight.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Only David Wagner's Huddersfield (6) have scored fewer goals than Palace (8) this season, and they are yet to find the back of the net from open play this month.