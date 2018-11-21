Crystal Palace Reportedly Dealt a Major Injury Blow Ahead of Manchester United Clash

By 90Min
November 21, 2018

Crystal Palace could be without Mamadou Sakho for their trip to face Manchester United on Saturday, after he picked up an injury during the international break.

The 28-year-old limped off the field at half-time whilst playing for France on Tuesday night during their friendly encounter against Uruguay. 

Now, the Evening Standard are reporting that Roy Hodgson could be without one of his key players, as Palace will assess the Frenchman's fitness upon his return to London.

In a major boost for the struggling Premier League side, winger Wilfried Zaha is fit for the weekend encounter after injuring his hamstring prior to the international break.

But the news that Sakho could miss the game against Jose Mourinho's men will be a major blow for Hodgson, because the club's £26m signing has been an ever-present at the heart of the club's defence this season.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Sakho has played 12 league games for Palace, helping them secure three clean sheets, but they have not won a game since September. 

As a result, the Eagles are hovering above the relegation zone, but dropped points or a defeat in Manchester could see them fall into the bottom three ahead of a busy festive period. 

Star man Zaha, who has scored three goals and provided two assists for Palace this season, will be back in their starting XI as he aims to push his boyhood club away from a relegation dogfight.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Only David Wagner's Huddersfield (6) have scored fewer goals than Palace (8) this season, and they are yet to find the back of the net from open play this month. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)