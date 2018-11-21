Leicester City Midfielder 'Happy' to Move to Spain Following Phone Call With Sevilla

Leicester City midfielder Vicente Iborra is believed to be keen on a return to Spain after his agent spoke with Iborra's former club Sevilla.

The Spaniard spent four years with Sevilla between 2013 and 2017 and, after a series of impressive performances, moved to Leicester for a fee of around £13m. However, he has seemingly fallen out of favour at the club this season, making just six appearances in all competitions, and has recently been linked with a return to Seville.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

News of Iborra's willingness to return to La Liga comes from Spanish outlet Marca (via Sport Witness). The report claims that Iborra's agent has spoken with Sevilla, and the 30-year-old is said to be incredibly keen on making the move back to the club.

It states: "Vicente Iborra left Sanchez-Pizjuán bathed in tears. It was his farewell to the second club of his life – after his beloved Levante – the one that had put him in the international showcase and in which he had lifted three Europa Leagues in one of the most golden times of the Andalusian club.





"He never closed the door on his return and both parties seem destined to meet again. In summer there was a shy attempt. Now, due to the injury of Gonalons, Sevilla has knocked on his door again."

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Marca have previously reported on Sevilla's interest in Iborra, which dates back to last summer. Following the closure of the summer transfer window, Iborra admitted that Leicester had rejected offers for him, insisting he was a key part of their squad.





He said: "Leicester didn't want to let me leave because the club consider me to be an important player."

However, he has just four Premier League appearances to his name this season, with three of those lasting no longer than ten minutes. Instead, he has been forced to settle for appearances in cup competitions, playing 90 minutes against both Fleetwood Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Current Sevilla midfielder Maxime Gonalons is facing three months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on an ankle injury, meaning Sevilla could be keen on bringing Iborra back to help fill the void in midfield.