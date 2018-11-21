Man Utd Planning to Double Marcus Rashford's Wages as Talks Set to Begin Over New Long-Term Contract

By 90Min
November 21, 2018

Manchester United are looking to fend off interest in academy graduate Marcus Rashford by doubling his wages in a new long-term contract at Old Trafford.

The England international currently has a £75k-a-week deal which expires in 2020, although United do have the option of extending his contract by another season.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

After breaking into Manchester United's first team back in 2016, Rashford has become one of the hottest prospects in Europe and is reportedly being touted by the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

However, United are hoping that a double-your-money contract offer will be enough to tie the 21-year-old down to a new deal, according to the Daily Star, as well as fend off transfer interest from across the continent.

The rumoured £150k-a-week contract would see Rashford become one of the highest paid players at Old Trafford.

So far, Rashford has made 136 appearances for Manchester United's first team where he has scored 34 goals and claimed 18 assists across all competitions.

He has only found the back of the net twice this season, although his most recent strike was the club's vital last-minute winner against Bournemouth.

Rashford has also made 31 appearances for England's senior side in his career. He featured in all but one of their matches at the World Cup during the summer and has scored six international goals.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

As in his club football career, Rashford scored on his England debut, finding the back of the net inside three minutes during an international friendly match against Australia at the Stadium of Light.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)