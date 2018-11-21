Man Utd Planning to Double Marcus Rashford's Wages as Talks Set to Begin Over New Long-Term Contract

Manchester United are looking to fend off interest in academy graduate Marcus Rashford by doubling his wages in a new long-term contract at Old Trafford.

The England international currently has a £75k-a-week deal which expires in 2020, although United do have the option of extending his contract by another season.

After breaking into Manchester United's first team back in 2016, Rashford has become one of the hottest prospects in Europe and is reportedly being touted by the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

However, United are hoping that a double-your-money contract offer will be enough to tie the 21-year-old down to a new deal, according to the Daily Star, as well as fend off transfer interest from across the continent.

The rumoured £150k-a-week contract would see Rashford become one of the highest paid players at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford in the UEFA Nations League:



4 games

72 (85%) passes completed

8 shots

6 shots on target

2 goals

1 assist



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/qdS7zBnx1O — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 20, 2018

So far, Rashford has made 136 appearances for Manchester United's first team where he has scored 34 goals and claimed 18 assists across all competitions.

He has only found the back of the net twice this season, although his most recent strike was the club's vital last-minute winner against Bournemouth.

Rashford has also made 31 appearances for England's senior side in his career. He featured in all but one of their matches at the World Cup during the summer and has scored six international goals.

As in his club football career, Rashford scored on his England debut, finding the back of the net inside three minutes during an international friendly match against Australia at the Stadium of Light.