Robert Lewandowski Returns From Poland Duty Injured But Kingsley Coman Rejoins Bayern Training

Bayern Munich have been boosted by the return to training of winger Kingsley Coman this week after nearly three months out with a knee injury, although there is less good news about Robert Lewandowski after he returned from international duty with a 'slight knee problem'.

Lewandowski, who has scored 15 goals in all competitions for Bayern so far this season, captained Poland in a friendly against Czech Republic last week, but was forced to withdraw from the squad and return to Munich before a subsequent UEFA Nations League fixture.

Bayern have confirmed that Lewandowski was only able to train alone indoors on Tuesday rather than join the session with rest of the squad. It puts him as a doubt to face Fortuna Dusseldorf at the weekend in a must-win Bundesliga game for the reigning champions.

Coman won't feature in that after his lengthy layoff, yet his presence on the training pitch with the rest of the squad for the warm-up and passing drills is a major positive given that he has been out of action since August. The 22-year later finished off with his individual programme.

It appears to be a similar situation for veteran Dutchman Arjen Robben, who has missed Bayern's last two games in all competitions with a knee injury of his own. He was back this week and able to participate in 'parts' of full team training, putting him on course to return soon.

Bayern return to Bundesliga action in fifth place without a win since the end of October. They are seven points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund and face their strongest challenge yet if they are to continue a run of six straight domestic titles.