Tottenham vs Chelsea: How Much it Costs Fans Around the World to Watch the London Battle

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will go head to head at Wembley Stadium in a eagerly awaited London derby as international football makes way for the return of the Premier League this weekend.

Each club has enjoyed a strong start to the 2018/19 season and they are separated by just a single point as things stand, with Chelsea sitting third and Tottenham marginally behind in fourth.

As fans from London and further afield make their way to Wembley on Saturday, here's a look at some of the costs involved for the privilege...

Tickets





Spurs have unsurprisingly put this London derby as a 'Category A' game as the likes of Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante and Willian arrive at Wembley with Chelsea.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

It means that single game tickets for this one range from £35 in the cheapest sections at the top of the third tier, to £75 in the central pitch side sections. It puts the average price of a single game ticket on Saturday evening at a shade over £54.

Tottenham season tickets have been a bit of a mess this season after they were sold on the basis that the club would be playing in its new stadium from September onward. Instead, the club has had to apologise and issue refunds after switching back to Wembley at short notice because season tickets for the new stadium were generally more expensive than they had been before.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Visiting Chelsea fans in the away section benefit from the £30 cap on away tickets in the Premier League, a move brought into action in 2016 to make football slightly more affordable.

Local Travel





Wembley Stadium is well served by Wembley Park station on the London Underground's Metropolitan line and Jubilee line, providing easy access from all over the capital city.

The key on London transport is paying via Contactless or Oyster as it can be cheaper.

Getting to Wembley Park from Tottenham Court Road or elsewhere in zone one, like South Kensington, can be done for just £2.80 on Saturday for a single journey.

From further away like Amersham up in Buckinghamshire at the very end of the Metropolitan line is actually even cheaper at £1.80 for a single journey.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Wembley Central station is on the other side of the stadium and is accessed by the Bakerloo line from the Underground network, as well as London Overground services and national rail.

Fans of either team travelling from a little further out of London, say from Guildford in Surrey, can expect to pay £15.20 for a return ticket to Wembley Central on the rail network.

Wembley Stadium station is also nearby and served by national rail.

Those who are driving to the game and have booked official Wembley parking have paid between £10 and £40 depending on the particular car park they have chosen.

National Travel





Any Spurs fans visiting from further afield in the UK to see Harry Kane in action, or indeed any Chelsea fans attending who are not based in London, could travel by train into London.

A direct train from Birmingham New Street to London Euston and back on the matchday could cost as little as £21. This close to the game it's a lot more expensive from Sheffield, for example, with a return ticket for travel to London St Pancras and back on the day costing £75.

Direct trains to London Paddington from Cardiff are similarly priced at £78.80.

Travelling on a more limited budget from Manchester there's always the option of a National Express coach, which takes quite a bit longer but is available for less than £30.

Carpooling and parking at a station on the Underground network like the aforementioned Amersham may also be a desirable option for a group of friends or family not from London.

International Travel





The Premier League is a huge draw for football tourists from all over the world keen to experience the excitement of English football first hand.

Fans from Madrid spending a weekend in London could fly into Stansted airport with RyanAir on Friday morning and depart Monday morning from £129 (€145).

A similar long weekend for supporters travelling from Munich is priced at £210 with easyJet.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Travelling from Istanbul to Heathrow airport with Turkish Airlines costs £198 return, again as part of that Friday to Monday long weekend in London itinerary.

Soccer fans from Los Angeles could visit for a week, arriving the Wednesday before the game and leaving the Tuesday after, with return flights via Dublin on AerLingus priced at £524.

There would obviously be additional costs in terms of local travel and accommodation.

Extras





Spurs charge £5 for Champions League matchday programmes, although for a normal Premier League game the price is a more typical £3.50.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Fans looking for a snack and drink at the game will have to pay Wembley prices, which are not set by Spurs themselves. The most recent BBC Price of Football study found that buying a pie inside the national stadium will set supporters back £4.30 a time. A cup of tea is £2.20.

Sources: Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Wembley Stadium, BBC Price of Football 2017, TrainLine, Google Flights