Wonderkid Alphonso Davies Arrives at Bayern Munich Ahead of January Move From MLS

18-year-old Vancouver Whitecaps forward Alphonso Davies has arrived at Bayern Munich and will train with the team, ahead of officially joining the club in January.

A deal was struck between the two sides in July which would see Bayern part with up to £22m to bring Davies to the club. However, he was allowed to remain with Vancouver until the end of the Major League Soccer season. The team did not qualify for the playoffs, meaning their season is over and Davies is now free to train with Bayern.

The Bundesliga giants revealed that Davies has arrived in Munich on their official website.

Bayern confirmed that the youngster arrived at the club on Tuesday and, after undergoing some final medical tests, took part in training with the first-team on Wednesday.

When asked about Davies' arrival at the club, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed Davies' current situation. He said: "Alphonso will train normally during the four weeks until the winter break and will have time to settle in here and in Munich.

"He'll be part of the squad and available to play from 4 January. We're excited about him. I'm sure he'll develop here at FC Bayern and help us. I wish him the best of luck and success."

Azael Rodriguez/GettyImages

Davies also admitted that he was excited about the upcoming challenge of representing Bayern. He said: "My first impressions of the training ground were great.





"As a kid I dreamed of being part of such a big club. Now I am and it's unbelievable. I'm very excited and looking forward to my time. I want to prove myself every day in training and work hard."

During the 2018 MLS season, Davies managed to rack up eight goals and ten assists. The pacey winger attracted interest from several European giants, including Manchester United, but it was Bayern who won the race for his signature.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

With Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery both entering the latter stages of their career, Bayern are seemingly keen to identify long-term successors to the duo. In Davies, they have secured one of North America's most exciting prospects, and they will be eager for the 18-year-old to make an impact on the first-team.