The 8 Most Epic Head-to-Head Matchups to Look Forward to This Week

It's another week in football where the world's biggest and best clubs prepare to go toe-to-toe with each other for another round of dramatic duels.

Expect to see goals, drama and even the occasional red card in these eight upcoming heavyweight clashes.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea - November 24

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

There's nothing quite like a feisty London derby to whet your appetite - especially when there's a whole lot more to play for than just pride.

Tottenham will remain in the top four if they can avoid defeat when Chelsea visit Wembley on Saturday, but three points against Maurizio Sarri's unbeaten side will see them leapfrog the Blues to announce themselves as serious title contenders this season.

For the west Londoners, taking three points from Spurs could see them move within just one point off top spot in the league table if Liverpool and Manchester City's results earlier in the day swing their way.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool - November 28

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking of Liverpool, their status as a Champions League side this season will be at stake on Wednesday, when they travel across the English channel to face Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

Defeat against Red Star Belgrade (or Crvena Zvezda for you football romantics) has thrown Group C wide open, meaning Liverpool's success in Europe ultimately rests on next week's trip to the city of lights.





Although S.S.C. Napoli still need to make the trip to Anfield, Carlo Ancelotti's side could open up a three-point gap over Jürgen Klopp's men by the time match day six rolls around on December 11, meaning the former Borussia Dortmund boss has to get the better of his compatriot Thomas Tuchel in Paris.

SS Lazio vs AC Milan - November 25

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

SS Lazio are only just edging Milan in the race for a place in Serie A's final qualification spot for the Champions League, but all of that could change again on Sunday.





The Rossoneri have only won one game so far this month and will be travelling to Rome without their star striker Gonzalo Higuaín, knowing that it's all to play for as defeat could send them down to eighth place in the league table.





For the Italian capital's other team, the Biancocelesti can't actually move any further up the table by snatching all three points at the Stadio Olimpico, but extending their lead over neighbours AS Roma is a huge opportunity that may be too good to miss.

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory - November 25

Brendon Thorne/GettyImages

Two sides which have been at the top of the Hyundai A-League for years come together in a match which, despite being a heavyweight clash in the regular A-League season, has so much more meaning to it this time around.





That's because Sydney FC are still patching up their wounds from missing out on a place in last year's Grand Final to their rivals from neighbouring state Victoria, and the Sky Blues will be out for revenge this weekend.





Melbourne Victory's Terry Antonis went from villain to hero when his 117th-minute strike found the back of the net during the semi final in April, making up for an own goal he scored in the 95th minute which had forced the game into extra time.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Inter - November 28

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Tottenham's must-watch game against Chelsea at the weekend might not be a make or break fixture in terms of their hopes domestically, but Wednesday's visit of Internazionale certainly is for the club's aspirations in the Champions League.





Picking up a draw for Mauricio Pochettino's side will all-but relegate them to the Europa League knockout stages, while seeing the Nerazzurri snatch a win will consign their fate.

Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona - November 24

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

This might well be the most exciting La Liga season ever, and so much at the top of the table could change depending on how league leaders Barcelona get on when they travel to the Wanda Metropolitano to face third place Atlético Madrid.





Just one point separates the top four teams in Spain, and whoever wins this clash will likely end up on top spot by the end of the weekend.





Sevilla are ready to pounce on any slip up from either side and could overtake Barcelona at the summit, while this year's surprise package Deportivo Alavés could start to believe their own underdog story by skipping past all three teams, and finishing match day 13 at the top.

River Plate vs Boca Juniors - November 24

EITAN ABRAMOVICH/GettyImages

The mystery surrounding the Superclásico came to a thrilling conclusion during Boca Juniors' meeting with bitter rivals River Plate in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores final, with ultimate bragging rights still up for grabs following their 2-2 draw at La Bombonera.





River Plate twice came from behind to keep themselves in the match, which is being tipped as the biggest game ever in Argentina's club football history, ahead of the second leg at their very own El Monumental.





This will be the last time that supporters ever see a Copa Libertadores final which is played over two legs, so football fans across the world aren't going to want to miss a game which looks set to have unparalleled drama, atmosphere, and South America's most coveted trophy up for grabs.

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United - November 25

Just four teams are left to fight for the MLS Cup next month. Two of the competition's previous winners, Sporting Kansas City and Portland Timbers, will face each other in one half of the Conference finals next week.

But the must-watch game in North America will be the first leg of New York Red Bulls' two-legged match against Atlanta United, with a place in the MLS Cup at stake.

Both teams finished top of MLS' Eastern Conference by a considerable margin during the season and as neither side has ever won the MLS Cup before, this is a game fans don't want to miss.

This article is brought to you by Creed II, in cinemas soon. Check out the trailer below.