Arsenal Handed Welcome Injury Boost as Injured Trio Return to Training Ahead of Bournemouth Clash

Arsenal have been handed major injury boosts after Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Laurent Koscielny all returned to training ahead of this Sunday's clash against Bournemouth.

Concerns grew for attackers Lacazette and Aubameyang after both withdrew from international duty with France and Gabon respectively, but they were both pictured at the Gunners' London Colney training ground, alongside retired French international Koscielny, who has not played since rupturing his achilles in the Europa League semi-final against Atletico Madrid back in May.

Arsenal were nervous about Lacazette's availability after he picked up a minor groin injury, forcing him to pull out of France's international squad, only hours after being called up as Anthony Martial's replacement. Gabon international Aubameyang meanwhile has been nursing a back problem which kept him out of his country's World Cup qualifier against Mali.

Unai Emery now has nearly a full squad of players to pick from for Sunday's trip to Bournemouth, with only the players that were involved in internationals on Tuesday not yet returning to training, which included Aaron Ramsey and Lucas Torreira.

There were still some notable absentees from the training session though, with Nacho Monreal and Stephan Lichtsteiner not visible during training. Striker Danny Welbeck is a long-term absentee, having two operations on the broken ankle he suffered against Sporting CP, and will be out for the season.

The Gunners will be looking to close the gap on the top four with a win on Sunday, but will face a tough test against an over-achieving Bournemouth side, who currently sit just one place below them in the Premier League table.