Barcelona Get 'Operation Neymar' Underway as Club Insists the Ball Is in His Court

Barcelona reportedly want Neymar to make the next move and 'force' his exit from Paris Saint-Germain, if there is to be any chance of the Brazilian superstar returning to Camp Nou.

Neymar has been linked with a dramatic move back to Catalonia with increasing vigour in recent weeks, less than 18 months after quitting the club in a seismic €222m world-record transfer.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Barça general manager Pep Segura recently refused to rule out a possible deal and Goal.com claims that 'Operation Neymar' is now underway as the Catalans look to take him back.

Contact between Barça officials and Neymar's camp has apparently started, with the player said to be unhappy at PSG. It is claimed that alleged instructions have been passed from Camp Nou to the player and his representatives to make a transfer possible - the only way it will happen.

So PSG is messing with every Barca target, selling rabiot to any other team but Barca. They just can’t stop sticking their nose in Barca’s business. It’s about time Barto goes full tilt at PSG, unsettle neymar, take advantage of their FFP problems and put them in their place. pic.twitter.com/poW8ZdUHBf — BarcaTimes (@BarcaTimes) November 22, 2018

Having been made to look foolish by Neymar departing against their will in 2017, it appears as though Barça are very much determined to be in full control of the situation should he come back. In other words, it will be on their terms or it won't happen at all.

On top of accepting a salary cut on the reported €40m he is earning each year in Paris, Goal claims that Neymar has been told he must make the next move after Segura opened the door.

YANN COATSALIOU/GettyImages

It has been suggested that there might even have to be some form of public statement. What the story is claiming is that Barça want Neymar to publicly acknowledge that he is not happy at PSG and is keen to leave, something that would be huge should it happen.

The thinking is that such a gesture might force PSG into negotiating a deal with Barça because it would be difficult for them to keep hold of a player that the fans know is unhappy at the club.