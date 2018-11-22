Barcelona Winger Malcom Insists He's Settled at Camp Nou as Tottenham Consider £44m Bid

Barcelona winger Malcom has spoken about his future at Camp Nou amid reports of interest from Premier League side Tottenham.

The 21-year-old has struggled to hold down a first team place since his £36.5m move from Bordeaux in the summer with Spurs monitoring his situation closely despite the Brazilian insisting he is happy to stay in Spain and fight for his place.

Despite the lack of opportunities, which has sparked rumours of an early exit from Barcelona, the Brazilian insists he is happy at the Catalan giants.

"I have settled very well, I am learning Spanish. This team is like a family and everyone wants the best for each other, we make many a joke in the changing room. The relationships are getting better," said the winger, who is yet to be capped by his country.

Ernesto Valverde has limited Malcom to just 82 minutes of La Liga action this season and gave the Brazilian a brief cameo role in the Champions League game against Inter, where the winger bagged a goal during his nine minute outing.

He added: "I wanted to debut in the Champions League and I do not care if it was eight or ten minutes, it was a child's dream and, above all, I scored...this is in the memory of my career forever.

"When I received [the ball] from Coutinho I thought I will face something that the coach always asks me, and then, I do not know how, but I shot to finish the game.

"When the match ended, I called my mother and she was crying because I always said, for eight or nine years, that I wanted to play in the Champions League with Barça."

Tottenham are leading the chase for the Brazilian should his time at Camp Nou come to an abrupt end and according to Sport, the London club are ready to offer £44m for his services.

However, the winger, who has Ousmane Dembélé and Philippe Coutinho ahead of him in the pecking order at Camp Nou, wants to remain in Spain and has held talks with boss Valverde about his future.





"I want to play difficult games to show the coach that I have the quality to be in this team. I spoke to him and he told me what I needed to do to get minutes," said the Brazilian as reported by Football.London.

With the January transfer window just over a month away, much will now depend on how much game time Malcom gets in Spain and whether Tottenham will approach the Spanish club with a respectable and tempting offer for his services.

In the meantime, the Brazilian will hope to catch the eye of Valverde and earn a place in the starting 11 for the current La Liga champions.