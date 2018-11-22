Jose Mourinho to Be Backed in January Transfer Window Despite Manchester United's Drop in Value

Jose Mourinho is to be handed 'tens of millions' to spend in January, despite Manchester United's poor financial performance over the last year, according to a report.

A lot has been said and written about United's showing in the summer, which saw Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred arrive as the only major first team signing. United also failed to add a centre-back to the squad, despite Mourinho's reported desperation to add quality to the heart of his defence.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

It was feared by many that this apparent reluctance to move for players would only be reinforced by the club's financial results for the 2016/17 season, which saw its shares drop to their lowest level since 2013 and a £300m drop in value.

According to the Mirror, however, this will not be the case, as Ed Woodward is prepared to sanction 'tens of millions' to be spent on January targets, such as Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini and Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

It comes after chairman Ed Woodward's relaxed statement on the club's financial performance, in which he reiterated that United remain an attractive destination to potential signings, due to their financial strength, which remains intact.

In addition to the three names mentioned in the Mirror report, which include Chelsea's Gary Cahill as a 'short-term' option, United have been strongly linked with Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic, who seems to be the main target at present.

Only Fulham, Cardiff and Burnley have conceded more goals than United's 21 in the Premier League so far this term, so you could be forgiven for thinking the board are justified in their reported keenness to at last invest in a defender.