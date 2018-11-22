La Liga Side Want to Cancel Loan Deal for Everton Striker & Eyeing Newcastle Forward as Replacement

By 90Min
November 22, 2018

Real Sociedad are reportedly looking to cut short the loan of Everton striker Sandro Ramirez, with the club's permission. 

The 23-year-old has failed to score in six appearances for Real Sociedad this season, playing just 177 minutes of league football all season, causing the Spanish side to look for alternatives. Sociedad sit in tenth place and are looking to kick on in the second half of the season.

Sandro was signed by Everton from Malaga in 2017 following a season which saw him score 16 goals in 31 games. His time under Allardyce was less than successful however, as he only scored one goal in 15 appearances for the Toffees. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

He joined Sevilla on loan halfway through the season, before leaving for Sociedad on loan for the 2017/18 campaign. He is still yet to score a goal in Spain since leaving Malaga.

If Sociedad are successful in terminating his loan, fellow Spanish club Villarreal could offer Sandro a lifeline to rediscover the form he showed for Malaga. In turn, El Gol Digital are claiming that Sociedad will look to sign Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez as an alternative to Sandro

The 25-year-old is in his fifth season on Tyneside and has made 12 appearances for Newcastle so far this season. He scored the only goal in the Magpies' first win of the season against Watford and has helped his side turn around a dismal start to the season. 

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

While Rafa Benitez may be reluctant to lose the Spaniard, his transfer could free up some desperately needed funds that Benitez could reinvest in his squad. 

Newcastle already have the likes of Yoshinori Muto and Salomon Rondon in the attacking department, but could look to add another striker to the ranks if Perez departs. 

.
