Mamadou Sakho Admits Attraction of Champions League Football Could See Him Leave Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace star Mamadou Sakho has admitted that Champions League football could lure him away from Selhurst Park, as he looks to realise his ambitions.

Sakho has been an ever-present for Palace this season, and has endeared himself to Eagles fans ever since signing from Liverpool last summer. The south London outfit look noticeably more stable at the back when Sakho is in the lineup and he's more than justified his price tag.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

However, speaking in an interview with RMC Sport, Sakho dropped some not-so-subtle hints that his long-term future may not be in the nation's capital with Palace.

He is quoted as saying: “Today, my ambition remains the same. I want to play in the biggest competitions. If I said otherwise, it would mean I’m lacking ambition and that I’m happy with what I have. Why not try for the Champions League? If you ask any Crystal Palace player, they’ll say the same thing.

Sakho's comments may worry Palace fans who realise that in order to make progress in the Premier League they need players of Sakho's calibre. However the Frenchman did insist that he felt he'd made the right decision by joining the club.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

He added: “This summer, I could have taken different paths, like Spain, Italy or France, but I chose to stay in England, and I don’t regret it. When I make a decision, I put my head down and do it all the way through.

"Today, I’m proud of my choice. We’ll sit down and see at the end of the season.”