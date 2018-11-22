Man City Poised to Offer Bernardo Silva New Deal Following Outstanding Start to the Season

Manchester City are looking to tie-down star midfielder Bernardo Silva to a new long-term deal after a number of impressive performances this season.

Silva - who still has three years to run on his current deal - has been one of City's standout performers this campaign and is set to be rewarded with a new contract worth more than £100,000 per week.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The Portuguese midfielder was signed from Monaco last summer for £43m but found it hard to break into City's starting lineup, instead making the majority of his appearances from the substitute's bench.

This season however, he has taken a leading role in central-midfield since taking over from the injured Kevin de Bruyne and looks to be the natural replacement for namesake David Silva - who turns 33 in January.

It now seems as if a new deal is imminent, with an Etihad spokesman (via The Sun) confirming that contract talks are ongoing and progressing smoothly.

“The final stages are concluding for a lot of new contracts with positive news expected soon. We are convinced he is the heir to his midfield namesake David Silva. He’s probably been our best player this season.

“He has stepped comfortably into the huge void left by Kevin De Bruyne, who has struggled with injury. Bernardo absolutely loves being at City and all the people connected with it, this is one big happy family for him."

It comes as no surprise that City are looking to keep the 24 year-old at the club for years to come, Silva has scored five goals this season - notching up three assists along the way. He is one of six players the club are offering new deals too, alongside Ederson, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Pep Guardiola has got Silva - along with most of his squad - firing on all cylinders this season and his managers influence is said to play a key role in persuading the midfielder to sign a new deal.

“He has seen some of the other guys pledging their futures and is ready to do the same. Playing for Pep is a dream for him.” the City spokesman added.