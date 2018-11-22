Marcus Rashford to 'Consider' Real Madrid Move if Man Utd Can't Provide Regular Game Time

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will reportedly 'consider' a move to Real Madrid if he cannot establish himself as a first team regular at Old Trafford, with the Spaniards even rumoured to have already made contact with the player via an intermediary.

Rashford, who played 105 games for United in 2016/17 and 2017/18 combined, has featured in 13 games in all competitions this season. But of those appearances he has started only seven times and is rumoured to be frustrated over a lack of consistent game time.

Speculation regarding interest from Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain surfaced earlier this week, at the same time as United were rumoured to be planning new contract talks.

According to The Sun, Rashford is 'ready' to talk to Real if United cannot given him what he's looking for. The Champions League holders are said to have 'made contact' with the player's camp to let them know they are 'serious' after apparently watching him all last season.

It is noted that Rashford has no burning desire to leave Old Trafford after rising through the youth ranks of his boyhood club, yet he has concerns over his development as things stand.

A source even told the tabloid newspaper, "Marcus is United through and through but he's a bit frustrated at Old Trafford. It has been a stop-start season for him."

What makes this difficult to swallow for United fans is that Real Madrid is not the place to go if £50m-rated Rashford is leaving Manchester for the sake of more regular opportunities, as he would be competing with Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Mariano Diaz, Marco Asensio, Isco, Lucas Vazquez and the emerging Vinicius Junior for a place in Los Blancos' lineup.

For now, a pinch of salt is perhaps required in relation to this subject as transfer speculation is usually far less trustworthy when contract talks are involved as all sides are capable of using the media to manipulate situations to their advantage.