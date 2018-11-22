Mauricio Pochettino Hints Jan Vertonghen Could Return to Tottenham Squad for Chelsea Clash

By 90Min
November 22, 2018

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that defender Jan Vertonghen could be in line to make his return from injury in their clash against Chelsea on Saturday.

The Belgium international has been out of action for almost two months after suffering a hamstring injury against Huddersfield in late September.

However, after returning to full training this week, Pochettino has revealed the centre back has made a full recovery and will be in contention to feature against their London rivals.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "It is very good news, he has been training with the group. We have to wait until tomorrow to see whether he can be involved."


With a busy festive period coming up, the Spurs boss expressed the importance of seeing key players return at such a vital time.


Pochettino added: "Jan is such an important player for us. We have a very busy period ahead so it's important to recover our players."

Since suffering the lay-off, Vertonghen's side have coped well in his absence, with their only Premier League defeat coming at the hands of last year's champions Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

With Argentine centre back Juan Foyth having to fill in amidst a spate of injuries and fitness issues, Vertonghen's return will give Pochettino a massive boost ahead of a crunch run of games.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

After facing Chelsea on Saturday, Spurs will entertain Inter in a crucial Champions League tie on Wednesday, before taking on Arsenal in the first north London derby of the season next weekend.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)