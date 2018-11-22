Mauricio Pochettino Hints Jan Vertonghen Could Return to Tottenham Squad for Chelsea Clash

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that defender Jan Vertonghen could be in line to make his return from injury in their clash against Chelsea on Saturday.

The Belgium international has been out of action for almost two months after suffering a hamstring injury against Huddersfield in late September.

However, after returning to full training this week, Pochettino has revealed the centre back has made a full recovery and will be in contention to feature against their London rivals.



He said, as quoted by Sky Sports : "It is very good news, he has been training with the group. We have to wait until tomorrow to see whether he can be involved."





With a busy festive period coming up, the Spurs boss expressed the importance of seeing key players return at such a vital time.





Pochettino added: "Jan is such an important player for us. We have a very busy period ahead so it's important to recover our players."

Since suffering the lay-off, Vertonghen's side have coped well in his absence, with their only Premier League defeat coming at the hands of last year's champions Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.



With Argentine centre back Juan Foyth having to fill in amidst a spate of injuries and fitness issues, Vertonghen's return will give Pochettino a massive boost ahead of a crunch run of games.

