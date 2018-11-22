Reece Oxford Determined to Stay at West Ham Despite Claiming to Be Subject of Multiple Bids

West Ham academy graduate Reece Oxford is reportedly determined to stay at the club despite claiming he has been the subject of multiple bids ahead of the January transfer window.

After making his Premier League debut against Arsenal in August 2015, aged just 16, Oxford has found first-team opportunities with the Hammers limited in recent seasons.



The centre-back has had two spells out on loan since his breakthrough season, and was moved to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach last year on a season-long deal.





However, despite this, The Sun report that Oxford is keen to fight for his place at West Ham and believes the club have already received bids in the region of £10m and £20m ahead of a possible move away.







Whilst Manuel Pellegrini's side have suffered with injuries in central midfield lately, most notably to summer signings Jack Wilshere and Carlos Sanchez, Oxford has yet to feature this season in the Premier League.

Even with opportunities seemingly hard to come by, it has been claimed that the 19-year-old is reluctant to be pushed out of the club in January and is committed to impressing his Chilean manager this season.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Oxford became the club's youngest ever player when he appeared in an Europa League tie against Lusitanos aged 16, with his emergence and style of play drawing comparisons with former West Ham and Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand.