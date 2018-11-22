Simon Mignolet Set to Remain at Liverpool Beyond January Despite Lack of Games

Simon Mignolet will remain a Liverpool player until at least the summer, as the Reds aren't prepared to leave themselves without an experienced backup to Alisson, according to reports.

30-year-old Mignolet was frozen out of the first team in the second half of last season with Loris Karius preferred. Despite the German's exit in the summer, Mignolet found himself fixed to the bench this campaign, with expensive summer signing Alisson conceding just five goals in 12 league appearances.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

While Karius was shipped out on loan to Besiktas following his high profile Champions League final gaffes, Mignolet was also linked with a summer exit as a result, with the player himself apparently pushing for a move.

The Mirror report that the Belgian will remain a Liverpool player into the summer, with no move in January likely.

They report that the former Sunderland stopper was close to a switch to Napoli in the summer, but the transfer was scuppered by Jurgen Klopp, who refused to leave himself short of a strong backup to his number one stopper.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

It's a stance Klopp and the Reds persist with to this day, if reports are to be believed, so it seems he will have to sit tight on the Liverpool bench until another keeper is drafted in - which isn't expected to be in January.

Mignolet is thought to be unhappy with the situation, earlier expressing his dismay at Loris Karius being allowed to move, and was called out by the Liverpool boss in September for his public criticism of the transfer policy.

His seemingly growing frustration is somewhat understandable, given he's made only two appearances in 2018, in what has been a stalled season in his development at best.