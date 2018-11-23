Bayern Chief Insists James Rodriguez's Future is Not a Top Priority Despite Exit Fears

James Rodriguez's future at Bayern Munich is not a subject which needs urgently addressing, according to the German champions' CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.





Bayern signed Rodriguez on a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid in the summer of 2017, with an agreement in place for the move to be made permanent at the end of the 2018/19 season.

However, despite being one of the team's best performers during the last campaign, Rodriguez has started less than half of Bayern's eleven Bundesliga matches so far this season.





Reports from Germany claim that the Colombian wants to return to Real Madrid next summer but Rummenigge insists that this issue can be addressed closer to the time.

"In our agreement we have an option that we can make use of until 15th June 2019. We are in November now so I don't think it makes sense to speak about it already," said the former German international, quoted by Goal.

"I am of the opinion that James played great football last season. He was one of our best players as far as I remember.

"The game in Madrid [in the Champions League in May] he scored the second goal and then all the Madrid fans were applauding him."

Rodriguez has scored three goals this season but Bayern have made a poor start under Niko Kovac. A 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund last time out left them seven points adrift of Lucien Favre's league leaders.

With Colombia not in action over the international break, Rodriguez will be fresh and hoping to start against struggling Dusseldorf on Saturday.