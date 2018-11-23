Bournemouth vs Arsenal Preview: How to Watch, Recent Form, Team News, Predictions & More

With just four points separating them, Bournemouth welcome Arsenal to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday for what is a crucial game for both clubs.

The visitors hold a good record against the Eddie Howe's men - having only lost to the south coast outfit once since their first meeting in 1987 - the only win for Bournemouth coming in their last meeting in January this year.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Arsenal

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday, November 25 What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? The Vitality Stadium TV Channel Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Premier League

Now TV Referee? Craig Pawson

Team News

Bournemouth will be without right-back Adam Smith for Sunday's clash against Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium. The ex-Spurs man, who has been a key part of Howe's team since promotion to the Premier League, was stretchered off in their defeat at Newcastle United. For the Gunners, Welbeck is only long-term absentee but Emery could be faced with further selection headaches in attack at the weekend. Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are nursing groin and back strains respectively, and are considered slight doubts for the trip to Bournemouth but good news for Arsenal fans is that both have been training. Predicted Lineups

Bournemouth Begovic; Francis, S. Cook, Ake, Daniels; Ibe, Gosling, L. Cook, Fraser; Brooks; Wilson Arsenal Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Kolasinac; Torreira, Xhaka; Iwobi, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Head to Head Record The two clubs have only met each other on seven occasions with the Gunners, dominating by recording victory in five of those meetings. Six of their previous encounters have come in the Premier League, and if there is one thing that this fixture has always provided, it's goals. Trying to get fit ASAP ☝⚽️ pic.twitter.com/O140yNGA5r — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 21, 2018 With an average of 3.2 goals per game, this exciting clash looks set to be no different with Bournemouth enjoying life in the Premier League, particularly at home, and Arsenal proving to have a leaky defence.



Recent Form

