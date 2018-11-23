Bournemouth vs Arsenal Preview: How to Watch, Recent Form, Team News, Predictions & More

With just four points separating them, Bournemouth welcome Arsenal to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday for what is a crucial game for both clubs.
The visitors hold a good record against the Eddie Howe's men - having only lost to the south coast outfit once since their first meeting in 1987 - the only win for Bournemouth coming in their last meeting in January this year.
🎯 @AlexIwobi— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 23, 2018
😎 #BIG17 getting set for #BOUARS... pic.twitter.com/ktkuUGsTEB
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Arsenal
How to Watch
|When Is Kick Off?
|Sunday, November 25
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|19:45 (BST)
|Where Is it Played?
|The Vitality Stadium
|TV Channel
|Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports Premier League
Now TV
|Referee?
|Craig Pawson
Team News
Bournemouth will be without right-back Adam Smith for Sunday's clash against Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium. The ex-Spurs man, who has been a key part of Howe's team since promotion to the Premier League, was stretchered off in their defeat at Newcastle United.
For the Gunners, Welbeck is only long-term absentee but Emery could be faced with further selection headaches in attack at the weekend.
Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are nursing groin and back strains respectively, and are considered slight doubts for the trip to Bournemouth but good news for Arsenal fans is that both have been training.
Predicted Lineups
|Bournemouth
|Begovic; Francis, S. Cook, Ake, Daniels; Ibe, Gosling, L. Cook, Fraser; Brooks; Wilson
|Arsenal
|Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Kolasinac; Torreira, Xhaka; Iwobi, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette
Head to Head Record
The two clubs have only met each other on seven occasions with the Gunners, dominating by recording victory in five of those meetings.
Six of their previous encounters have come in the Premier League, and if there is one thing that this fixture has always provided, it's goals.
Trying to get fit ASAP ☝⚽️ pic.twitter.com/O140yNGA5r— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 21, 2018
With an average of 3.2 goals per game, this exciting clash looks set to be no different with Bournemouth enjoying life in the Premier League, particularly at home, and Arsenal proving to have a leaky defence.
|Bournemouth
|Arsenal
|Newcastle 2-1 Bournemouth (10/11)
|Arsenal 1-1 Wolves (11/11)
|Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester United (03/11)
|Arsenal 0-0 Sporting Lisbon (08/11)
|Bournemouth 2-1 Norwich (30/10)
|Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool (03/11)
|Fulham 0-3 Bournemouth (27/10)
|Arsenal 2-1 Blackpool (31/10)
|Bournemouth 0-0 Southampton (20/10)
|Crystal Palace 2-2 Arsenal (28/10)
Prediction
This truly is a tough one to call. Bournemouth have been excellent this season although have suffered a slight dip in form of late - but so have Arsenal.
The Cherries look good going forward and the Gunners look vulnerable at the back. Key for Arsenal will be whether their forward duo Aubameyang and Lacazette will be fit to play and be able to find the net adding to their combined total of 15 goals this term.
It almost seems strange to say it - but this will be a close encounter with goals, free-flowing fast and entertaining football, with both teams competing for sustained possession of the ball which could ultimately end with both sides sharing the spoils.
The game also sees Arsenal looking for retribution against the team that shocked the Premier League the last time the two sides met, so get ready for a few fireworks on the pitch.
Prediction: AFC Bournemouth 2-2 Arsenal