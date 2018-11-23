Egypt Manager Claims Mohamed Salah Will Leave Liverpool If They Cannot Win Trophies

Egypt manager Javier Aguirre believes Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool 'in a season or two' if the Reds fail to win any silverware in that time.

Liverpool are yet to win a trophy under Jurgen Klopp despite reaching three finals under his management. The only trophy they have won in the past decade was the League Cup in 2012.

KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

Aguirre, who took over from Hector Cuper after the World Cup, believes Salah will look elsewhere if Liverpool cannot deliver success over the next few years.

"Salah may leave Liverpool in a season or two if he does not win trophies," the 59-year-old told ONSport, quoted by Goal.

"Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp knows that very well and that’s why they are working hard to win trophies."

Salah scored 44 goals in all competitions last season as Liverpool reached the Champions League final, but he was forced off with an injury in Kiev and the Reds went on to lose 3-1 to Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old has assembled an impressive collection of individual awards including the 2017/18 FWA and PFA player of the year awards, but the only team honour he has won was the Swiss Super League with Basel in 2012/13.

4️⃣ Goals

3️⃣ Successive wins

2️⃣ Assists @MoSalah named @StanChart's October Player of the Month. 👑https://t.co/PgqNBXvX2s — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 22, 2018

Salah signed a new five-year contract at Liverpool in the summer, but he will have no shortage of suitors if he finds he cannot achieve success at Anfield.

Liverpool's top priority this season is to finally win the Premier League title. They remain unbeaten in the league after 12 games, just two points behind leaders Manchester City.