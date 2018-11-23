Eibar vs Real Madrid Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Real Madrid travel away to Eibar in Saturday's early kick-off, as La Liga resumes following a two week international break.



The European champions are still adjusting to life under newly appointed manager Santiago Solari but based on their results since the Argentine's appointment, things are going according to plan.

Los Blancos are unbeaten since Solari took charge and will be looking for their fifth win in all competitions since Julen Lopetegui's sacking.



Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Eibar, meanwhile, are trying to manage life below mid-table and victory against Madrid, though ambitious, would represent a huge boost to their campaign. They will rely on the support of the Ipurua Municipal stadium as they seek to go a third league game unbeaten.





Check out 90min's preview of the clash below.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 24 November What Time Is Kick Off? 12:00 (BST) Where Is It Played? Ipurua Municipal Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports Referee? Juan Martinez Munuera

Team News

Los Blancos centre back Nacho is a doubt but Dani Carvajal, Marcelo and Raphael Varane are all in contention to make their respective returns, after missing Madrid's last match at Celta Vigo.

MICHAL CIZEK/GettyImages

Eibar will be without midfielder Papa Diop and defender Anaitz Arbilla, who are both suspended for the match, while winger Pedro Leon remains ruled out with a long term foot injury.

Predicted Lineups

Eibar Riesgo; Pena, Ramis, Angel, Oliveira; Orellana, Cucurella, Escalante, De Blasis; Jordan; Charles. Real Madrid Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modrić; Asensio, Benzema, Bale.

Head to Head Record





Real have a healthy unbeaten record against Eibar, with eight victories from their ten games in all competitions.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Of those wins, seven have come in La Liga, where Los Blancos have scored 23 goals against Los Armeros.





Eibar have only taken a point from their matches against Madrid, so it's fair to say Solari's men will head into this latest clash with confidence.

Recent Form

As mentioned, Real have yet to suffer a bad day since the appointment of Solari and that is thanks to two league wins and a victory each in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

That they've managed three clean sheets in this run is as a big positive for a side that had kept just one in their last seven games in all competitions and they will be hoping to add a fourth on Saturday afternoon.

Eibar kept a clean sheet in their previous game themselves but manager José Luis Mendilibar wouldn't have been pleased that it represented their fourth game in the last five matches without a win. However, with the odds against them here, the Spaniard will surely demand better from his side.





Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures.

Eibar Real Madrid Real Valladolid 0-0 Eibar (10/11) Celta Vigo 2-4 Real Madrid (11/11) Eibar 2-1 Alaves (4/11) Viktoria Plzeň 0-5 Real Madrid (7/11) Sporting Gijon 2-0 Eibar (1/11) Real Madrid 2-0 Real Valladolid (3/11) Celta Vigo 4-0 Eibar (27/10) Melilla 0-4 Real Madrid (31/10) Eibar 1-1 Athletic Bilbao (21/10) Barcelona 5-1 Real Madrid (28/10)

Prediction

As the statistics read, the odds are firmly stacked against Eibar heading into this match and Los Armeros will consider this a free hit, with all the pressure to win placed on the visitors.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

A Real win is fully expected then, as the European champions seek to regain momentum after a temporary interruption in the international break.



