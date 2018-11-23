Jurgen Klopp Dismisses 'Completely Crazy' Fabinho Exit Rumours & Confirms Jordan Henderson Return

Jurgen Klopp has laid to rest any questions about Fabinho's future at Liverpool, stating that the Brazilian midfielder will not leave Anfield this season.

Liverpool signed the utility midfielder from Monaco for £39m in the summer but he has been slowly integrated into the team, making only three Premier League starts for the Reds so far.

There have been some reports that Fabinho is struggling to settle on Merseyside and Liverpool might be looking to cut their losses on him, but Klopp said that there was no substance to these rumours.

"He was always one for the future and yes, he is settling in. He played three of the last four and did well. It was all good," said Klopp, quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"Now the most intense period of the whole season is coming up. He has used the time to adjust to what we want him to do.

"He has done really good when he has played. Of course he will not leave, that would be completely crazy. It’s the crazy world out there that if he doesn’t play the last five games then [people say] he will leave."

Klopp also confirmed that Jordan Henderson would be fit to face Watford on Saturday. Henderson withdrew from the England squad during the international break with a tight hamstring.

"[Jordan] is ready to play, that is all," Klopp said. "In the moment it looks like we have pretty much a full squad – [although] there are the long-term injuries, of course.

Lallana is set to miss #WATLIV this weekend, while Henderson is available.



Injury update from the boss. 👇 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 23, 2018

"Adam Lallana has a minor thing that makes him unavailable for the weekend, but all the rest came back healthy from the internationals, which is brilliant."

Liverpool have made an unbeaten start to the Premier League season and they trail leaders Manchester City by two points at the top.