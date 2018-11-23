'Pragmatic' Spanish Side Could Be Convinced to Allow Leicester and Leeds Target to Leave in January

Leicester City are reportedly ready to join Leeds United in the race for Deportivo Alaves winger Ibai Gomez.

Gomez has made an impressive start to the current La Liga season, scoring three times and assisting twice for a high flying Alaves side who have been the surprise package.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

According to AS, Leicester are ready to hijack any prospective move Leeds



were planning to make for the winger. It's understood the Championship club were looking to move for the winger in January but had also considered waiting until the summer when his contract with Alaves runs down.

However with Leicester now looking to sign the Spaniard, Leeds may be forced to move more quickly. The Foxes have the advantage of being able to offer Premier League football immediately, and will also be able to offer the winger more money. Leeds do have one thing in their favour however: Gomez has previously worked with Marcelo Bielsa.

It's understood Alaves have given up on trying to tie down Gomez to a new contract at the club, and are therefore willing to listen to offers in the January transfer window.

George Wood/GettyImages

While the allure of the Premier League could be tempting for Gomez, it's unclear where he would fit into the current Leicester set up. Demarai Gray and Marc Albrighton are consistent starters on the wings for the Foxes, so if it's playing time that is the priority for Gomez then the move to Leeds may look more appealing - at least in the short term.