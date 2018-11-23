'Pragmatic' Spanish Side Could Be Convinced to Allow Leicester and Leeds Target to Leave in January

By 90Min
November 23, 2018

Leicester City are reportedly ready to join Leeds United in the race for Deportivo Alaves winger Ibai Gomez.

Gomez has made an impressive start to the current La Liga season, scoring three times and assisting twice for a high flying Alaves side who have been the surprise package.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

According to ASLeicester are ready to hijack any prospective move Leeds

were planning to make for the winger. It's understood the Championship club were looking to move for the winger in January but had also considered waiting until the summer when his contract with Alaves runs down.

However with Leicester now looking to sign the Spaniard, Leeds may be forced to move more quickly. The Foxes have the advantage of being able to offer Premier League football immediately, and will also be able to offer the winger more money. Leeds do have one thing in their favour however: Gomez has previously worked with Marcelo Bielsa.

It's understood Alaves have given up on trying to tie down Gomez to a new contract at the club, and are therefore willing to listen to offers in the January transfer window. 

George Wood/GettyImages

While the allure of the Premier League could be tempting for Gomez, it's unclear where he would fit into the current Leicester set up. Demarai Gray and Marc Albrighton are consistent starters on the wings for the Foxes, so if it's playing time that is the priority for Gomez then the move to Leeds may look more appealing - at least in the short term. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)