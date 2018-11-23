Rafa Benitez Set to Be Without Up to Six Members of First Team Squad for Trip to Burnley

Rafa Benitez has confirmed that he could be without as many as six members of his first team squad for Monday's trip to Burnley, with the status of Jonjo Shelvey, Yoshinori Muto and Jamaal Lascelles to be decided over the weekend.

Wins have been hard to come by for Newcastle this season and, although they've pushed multiple members of last season's top six close, Benitez's team have picked up just two wins so far.

Monday night will have an extra edge to it, as Newcastle will need to put in an impressive performance at last season's Europa League qualifiers, who have eased back into form after a dreadful start to the campaign.

The Magpies have appear to be getting closer to having a few key men back though, with Benitez offering a full update on his side's fitness ahead of the game on the club's website.

The Spaniard said: “(Jamie) Sterry and Lejeune are still not available but Lejeune has been doing a full training session with the team, so he is getting closer.





He added: "Shelvey, Mutō and Lascelles did not complete a full training session but they are training on the pitch. We have another two sessions and we will see how they are. They may be available – I don’t know if they can start, but they may be available. The only one that is 100 per cent sure he will not be available is Dummett.”

Despite victories over Watford and Bournemouth, Newcastle still find themselves only one point above the relegation zone, so a third win on the bounce would be invaluable, although it appears Benitez will have little choice in springing any tactically surprises as his team looks set to pick itself.