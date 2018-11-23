Real Madrid Could Reignite Interest in David de Gea Following Thibaut Courtois' Poor Form

Real Madrid are growing increasingly concerned with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' poor form and are reportedly considering reigniting their interest in Manchester United star David de Gea.

Courtois left Chelsea in favour of the Bernabeu during the summer, but the 26-year-old has endured a torrid start to the season. He has kept just three clean sheets in the league, and has even been guilty of making costly mistakes. Courtois conceded five against Barcelona in Julen Lopetegui's final match in charge, and it appears as though Real are losing faith in the Belgian.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claim that Real have been disappointed with Courtois since he arrived. He won The Best FIFA Goalkeeper award following some stellar performances at the World Cup, but this form is yet to translate to club football.

Keylor Navas, who was replaced by Courtois as Real's first-choice goalkeeper, is said to be pushing for a permanent return to the lineup, putting even more pressure on the towering Belgian shot stopper.

However, there are rumours that they may opt to replace Courtois with long-term target de Gea. The Spaniard has been linked with a move to Madrid for several years and came incredibly close to securing a transfer to Real in 2015, only for the deal to break down at the last minute. De Gea then opted to renew his contract with United, but that deal is close to expiring.

His current contract runs out at the end of the season, although United have the option to extend it by a further year. According to The Telegraph, United will trigger the automatic extension in De Gea's contract, but the goalkeeper is said to be reluctant to commit to a new long-term deal.

PressFocus/MB Media/GettyImages

Should this be the case, United may be forced to sell their star goalkeeper in the near future and may even have to accept a cut-price deal. If Real can offer De Gea a permanent place in their starting lineup, as well as regular deep runs into the Champions League, the Spaniard may find himself unable to turn down their advances.