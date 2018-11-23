Unai Emery Ready to Overhaul Arsenal Midfield With £44m Bid Lined Up for Roma Star​

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery is ready to spend £44m on Roma playmaker Cengiz Ünder, as the Gunners boss looks to overhaul his midfield.

The Spaniard, who took charge at the Emirates Stadium in the summer, has overseen a run of 16 games unbeaten in all competitions, with qualification from Arsenal's Europa League group already secured.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

But with the club preparing to lose Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey for free in the summer, Emery is understood to be on the hunt for midfield reinforcements - with Italian publication CalcioMercato claiming that the north London club are interested in signing Ünder for a fee of around £44m.





Ünder, who signed for Roma in the summer of 2017, scored eight times in 32 appearances during his debut season, helping his side reach the semi-finals of last season's Champions League.

The Turkish midfielder has already spoken of his desire to play for a top European team, though he told newspaper Milliyet (via The Daily Star) that a move to two of Arsenal's biggest rivals is what he's dreamt of.

"Every player wants to play in a team like Manchester United or Chelsea. I believe that one day I will play for one of those teams," Ünder said.





"Among the leagues I want to play in are La Liga, the Bundesliga and the Premier League, but I want to play in the Premier League the most."

The 21-year-old has begun the season in fine style - scoring three goals and contributing three assists to Roma's cause - though his side to do find themselves further down the Serie A table than they would like in sixth.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Any talk of a potential move will be put on the back-burner for now though, as Emery's Arsenal prepare to face Bournemouth this weekend when Premier League action returns.