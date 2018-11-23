Unai Emery Ready to Overhaul Arsenal Midfield With £44m Bid Lined Up for Roma Star​

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery is ready to spend £44m on Roma playmaker Cengiz Ünder, as the Gunners boss looks to overhaul his midfield.
The Spaniard, who took charge at the Emirates Stadium in the summer, has overseen a run of 16 games unbeaten in all competitions, with qualification from Arsenal's Europa League group already secured.
But with the club preparing to lose Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey for free in the summer, Emery is understood to be on the hunt for midfield reinforcements - with Italian publication CalcioMercato claiming that the north London club are interested in signing Ünder for a fee of around £44m.
Ünder, who signed for Roma in the summer of 2017, scored eight times in 32 appearances during his debut season, helping his side reach the semi-finals of last season's Champions League.
The Turkish midfielder has already spoken of his desire to play for a top European team, though he told newspaper Milliyet (via The Daily Star) that a move to two of Arsenal's biggest rivals is what he's dreamt of.
"Every player wants to play in a team like Manchester United or Chelsea. I believe that one day I will play for one of those teams," Ünder said.
"Among the leagues I want to play in are La Liga, the Bundesliga and the Premier League, but I want to play in the Premier League the most."
The 21-year-old has begun the season in fine style - scoring three goals and contributing three assists to Roma's cause - though his side to do find themselves further down the Serie A table than they would like in sixth.
Any talk of a potential move will be put on the back-burner for now though, as Emery's Arsenal prepare to face Bournemouth this weekend when Premier League action returns.