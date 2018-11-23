Watford Boss Javi Gracia Close to Penning Contract Extension Following Superb Start to the Season

Watford boss Javi Gracia is set to sign a new contract at the club next week, which will extend his stay in Hertfordshire until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.
The Spaniard has led the Hornets to a sensational start to this season, with his team lying in seventh place after winning six and drawing two of their opening 12 Premier League games.
He now looks set to pen a contract extension, with Sky Sports reporting that the new deal that was first spoken of a couple of weeks ago is almost finalised.
Gracia signed an 18-month contract with Watford when he replaced Marco Silva, who left for Everto in January, and managed to steer the club to a 14th place finish. Should he sign the new deal, he will become the first Watford boss to do so since Malky Mackay in 2011 - a sure fire signal that the Hornets are looking to lay the foundations for a more stable platform.
Speaking about his proposed new deal, as well as his thoughts on job security, Gracia said: "We reached an agreement for the next few years, I have not yet signed but I will do in the next week. And I am happy because I think it's good for me, good for the club as well and we will see."
"As a coach you know, your job always depends on the results but in this moment what I can say is I'm proud to be part of this project.
"Not only for one year but for a long time and I think it's good for me, I feel happy here, my technical staff are happy as well. We try, within our job, to help and improve the team."
Next up for Gracia's men is a difficult Premier League fixture against unbeaten Liverpool at Vicarage Road this weekend.