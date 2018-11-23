Young Liverpool Forward Set for Rangers Loan Move After Failing to Nail Down First Team Spot

Liverpool youngster Dominic Solanke is set to join Scottish giants Rangers on loan when the January transfer window opens.

Solanke, who joined the Reds from Chelsea in the summer of 2017, is yet to make a Premier League appearance for the club this season. The Englishman is a considerable way down the pecking order, behind the likes of Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge. With playing time looking unlikely at Liverpool, it's understood the forward will be looking for a loan move in January.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

According to talkSPORT, it's Steven Gerrard's Rangers who are leading the way for the youngster. Gerrard attempted to sign Solanke on loan in the summer, but a deal was never reached – but that hasn't dissuaded the Liverpool legend though, and it looks likely that Solanke will be playing at Ibrox next year.

Solanke's arrival will, however, signal the end of Umar Sadiq's loan at the Glaswegian club, the Nigerian - on loan from Roma - has made just five appearances and failed to find the net once for the Gers since joining, and will reportedly return to his parent club in January.

While opportunities for increased playing time will no doubt benefit Solanke, the England Under-21 star will have a fight on his hands to nail down a place in the starting XI.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Rangers' star centre forward Alfredo Morelos has been in sparkling form once again this season, bagging 15 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions. Solanke will add depth to Gerrard's squad, but he'll still need to fight for his place.