French Youngster Admits Desire to Join Arsenal in 'Incomparable' Premier League

Arsenal’s immediate transfer plans may be centred around finding a replacement for Danny Welbeck after his injury, but that hasn't stopped young French full-back Anthony Goelzer from stating his desire to join the Gunners.

The 20 year old left-back is currently playing in France’s second tier for Valenciennes, and admitted this week that he is dreaming of a move to Arsenal at some point in his career.

When asked by French outlet La Voix du Nord where he would send himself if he were an agent, the youngster didn’t hesitate when choosing north London as the destination.

“Arsenal, it’s my dream, or at least in the Premier League" he said. "It’s an incomparable league with loads of huge teams. All the games are tight, there’s no lull in the game with a lot of intensity. It’s great to watch.”





However, it is at the top of the pitch that Unai Emery will be looking to strengthen his squad in the near future; with forward Danny Welbeck being out for the season.

This week, head of football relations Raul Sanllehi said the long term injury Welbeck sustained has forced Arsenal to change their transfer plans in January.

“That is absolutely something unplanned,” Sanllehi said of Welbeck's injury. “Yes, that makes you consider things. I am not saying that's a green light to go to the market but we have good players in the house also that may get further opportunities, like Eddie Nketiah for example.

“We need to see. We are in November, so it's a good time to start analysing what options we have in the market. We are not closing the door but it's still not the preferred one.

“The plans were made in the summer. We are happy with how things are going. We are always going to strive to be the best team we can be. If there is a very good opportunity, we are definitely going to consider [it], we will see. Danny Welbeck's injury alters, in a way, the views.”