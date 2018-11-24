Genk Forward's Agent Confirms Arsenal Interest as Unai Emery Targets Attacking Reinforcements

The agent of Genk winger Leandro Trossard has claimed his client is an option for Arsenal this winter. The Gunners are looking to strengthen after an impressive start to the season, which has given them an outside chance of lifting some silverware.

Many pundits thought new boss Unai Emery would struggle in north London, taking over after a disastrous final two seasons under Arsene Wenger. The Gunners looked a long way off title contenders, but Emery has done an excellent job quickly turning around the club’s fortunes.

With a busy Christmas period likely to take its toll on an already shaky squad though, some attacking reinforcements seem to fit the bill for Arsenal when the transfer window opens up again and Trossard could be an option. The 23-year-old is a rising star in Belgium, having first shot to prominence in a loan spell at Lommel SK.

Trossard hit 16 goals in 33 appearances paving a way for him to link up with Genk first team in 2016. He has quickly established himself as regular, scoring 16 goals in 55 appearances since for the Belgian side and has attracted interest from some of Europe's top clubs.

Trossard's agent Josy Comhair told Belgian outlet Sporza that, having heard of reported interest from a number of clubs in the media, he went out of his way to find out whether an offer would be forthcoming. He said: “I contacted representatives from Arsenal and Tottenham. At Spurs, nobody wanted to confirm that Trossard is an option, but Arsenal did.

“They told me Leandro has a very interesting profile for them and that they’ve been following him since August.”

A move in the coming window seems unlikely for Arsenal though, with Genk valuing their man well over £25m. Trossard reportedly turned down a number of offers in summer and signed a contract extension with his current club.

On the extension, Comhair added: “We did it first and foremost because his development is not yet complete, also because he is a Genkie from head to toe, but mainly, there’s a feeling the current team can win something. Leandro wants to leave through the front door.

“Of course money plays a role, we don’t have to worry about that. Leandro understands what he’s missing out on now will come his way multiplied later. He wants to get better every day and Genk is the ideal breeding ground for this.”