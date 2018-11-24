Liverpool Extend Contract of Specialist Coach as Early Results Begin to Show

One of Liverpool’s most eye catching recent additions has extended his contract with the club –throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark.

Gronnemark's association with the club only began earlier this season and was roundly mocked by rivals fans on social media.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The Dane initially joined the Reds for a six month probation period but BBC Sport have now reported that the Anfield club have turned that into a full time contract which runs until June 2019.

Manager Jurgen Klopp hadn’t even heard of such a role before the club took on Gronnemark, but since then the results are there for all to see, with England also benefiting from the results.

In England’s last game of the UEFA Nations League – a 2-1 victory against Croatia which helped the Three Lions reach the finals of the competition – Reds defender Joe Gomez set up Jesse Lingard’s equaliser with one of the long throws he had perfected under Gronnemark’s watch.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The 21-year-old defender is one of the players has improved his throw-in ability the most and while it won’t become a Stoke City-like key tactic for Liverpool, it will leave them with a trick up their sleeve should they need it.

"Gomez's throw-in against Croatia showed it is a dangerous weapon for Liverpool and England," Gronnemark said. "I think it won't be used very often, but the opponents have to think twice before they put the ball out of play."

The Dane is producing results from the players and seemed delighted that his worked with the club had been recognised by the Liverpool hierarchy.

"The extension documents Liverpool's satisfaction with my work and the fact that they recognise and acknowledge the results we've achieved with the players. I hope that our hard work will be rewarded with good results when the season comes to an end in May."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Before working with Liverpool, Gronnemark also coached at Danish top-flight clubs FC Midtjylland and AC Horsens as well as working with clubs in the Bundesliga.