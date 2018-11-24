Nuno Espirito Santo Insists Wolves Have 'Nothing to Prove' Over New Jorge Mendes Allegations

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has insisted that his side’s strong start to the season will not be damaged by recent claims over their dealings with super-agent Jorge Mendes.

In a rekindling of a previous case, recent leaked emails have once again prompted questioning of the Premier League newcomers’ conducting of business via Mendes, with Football Leaks having allegedly uncovered further evidence.

Nuno says he's 'totally convinced' that Wolves have done nothing wrong, after Football Leaks made allegations about the club's links with Jorge Mendes #wwfc https://t.co/BNVU1KFzZe — Tim Spiers (@tim_spiers_Star) November 23, 2018

Emails were apparently discovered in which Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi is said to have attempted to negate FA rules on conflicts of interest. However, the Wolves boss has insisted that the issues will not affect him. As quoted by the Mirror, he said: “I’m not concerned.

“It’s not my business, what can I do? What I have is total confidence in the way the club do things, it’s been proven before, it’ll be proven again.”

Wolves were subject to similar issues last season, when a number of Championship rivals including Aston Villa and Leeds United claimed that Mendes was too heavily involved in Wolves’ business, with the Portuguese having a number of clients in the Wolves squad.

The issues have now resurfaced, with Shi’s emails having been uncovered by German outlet Der Spiegel, meaning Wolves could face fresh enquiries. Espirito Santo was Mendes’ first client, and the Wolves coach has insisted he is certain that his club are not guilty of any wrong doing.

“I’m totally convinced,” Santo added when pressed further on the matter. “I don’t care about that, I’m not focussed on that and I don’t give importance to it.

“WikiLeaks is always bringing things out and for me it’s not important. We don’t have to prove anything to anybody so we keep on working the same way. What goes on outside doesn’t matter and the credit is for the players.





“If an agent has good players and these players fit into your shape and into your squad you have to work with it. It’s about the market and what we want from players. It’s not about the agent, it’s the players.”

Wolves have been greatly boosted by the signings of Rui Patricio and Joao Moutinho among other star recruits this term, with the Midlands side currently 11th in the Premier League table.

Following an impressive display in a 1-1 draw away to Arsenal before the international break, Wolves host Huddersfield Town in a league clash at Molineux on Sunday.