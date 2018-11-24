Roy Hodgson Gives Insight Into Wilfried Zaha's Mindset Ahead of Grudge Match Against Former Club

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has insisted that there is no added pressure on Wilfried Zaha, as the winger faces former side Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Ivorian international has been involved in five goals in 10 league appearances but missed his side's last outing against London rivals Tottenham Hotpsur, which ended in a 1-0 defeat. He has managed to get back to full fitness ahead of the clash against his ex-employers though, but his current manager Hodgson has indicated that there is no extra incentive for Zaha.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

As quoted by Football.London, Hodgson said: "I think Wilf has always got that motivation, I don't think that ever varies. I don't think Wilf needs any extra motivation, and I don't think he needs people pressurising him, or suggesting there is pressure on him to give a performance."

The winger has been instrumental for the Eagles, for whom his absence has been a massive blow in previous matches. The defeat to Tottenham was the 13th loss they suffered without Zaha in the last two years. In fact, Palace haven't won a league game without the Ivorian since September 2016.

Hodgson reiterated his significance to the side, suggesting his individual quality has been pivotal in getting victories.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"I think his attitude towards each and every game, be it a home game at Selhurst Park against a team lower in the league, or whether it is a top match against a Manchester United, Manchester City or Liverpool, I think he goes out each time to give his performance and do what he knows he is good at doing.

"And we try and profit from that as best as we can by getting the ball to him and hoping he can weave that magic we know he is capable of to win us the matches."

Zaha left the south London outfit in January 2013 for the Red Devils, but failed to establish himself at Old Trafford and returned to Selhurst Park permanently in February 2015, for a fee estimated to be worth £8m.

He has consistently been linked with several top sides in the league, and Hodgson believes he is more than capable of playing for some of the bigger sides, although indicating that he wasn't the only player in the side to be on their radar.

"I think so, of course, but I work with him every day," Hodgson added, "These teams, when they are looking for players, they have quite a wide market. But as his manager and having worked with him, of course I believe in his ability and I don't think he is the only player within our squad capable of playing at a so-called higher level."