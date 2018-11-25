Brendan Rodgers Hails 'Terrific' Liverpool Star Following Excellent Form for Club & Country

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has waxed lyrical about Joe Gomez following the youngster's stellar start to the season for both club and country.

Gomez has become a mainstay in the Liverpool starting XI and is now beginning to develop a formidable partnership alongside Virgil Van Dijk at the heart of the Reds' defence. His club form has also seen him force his way into the England setup, where he now seems to have nailed down a spot in the Three Lions' new look back line.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Rodgers was the manager who brought Gomez over to Liverpool from Charlton back in 2015 and his recent comments suggest that he is still a huge fan of the defender.

“Joe’s a top talent. When we brought him to Liverpool we played him in a couple of pre-season games at left-back and he was unbelievable,” Rodgers said, reported in The Echo.

“I couldn’t not play him in the team and his first league game he was man of the match. But his best position is at centre-back.





“It’s brilliant to see him in there with Virgil, they’re terrific together. They’re both quick and can deal with the ball. Joe’s good in the air, he can pass it and he’s got a guy beside him who’s really dominant.”

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Gomez was left out of Liverpool's recent match day squad to face Watford in the Premier League after picking up a minor ankle injury, but he is expected to return to action to face PSG in a crucial Champions League tie on Wednesday.