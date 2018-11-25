Jürgen Klopp Pleased With Liverpool's 'Mature Performance' After 3-0 Watford Win

Jürgen Klopp praised Liverpool's maturity after the Reds earned a win against Watford on Saturday, admitting that his side weren't as convincing in similar games last season.

The Merseysiders beat Javi Gracia's men 3-0 courtesy of second half strikes by Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino, maintaining their place in second in the Premier League table behind leaders Manchester City.

Klopp reflected on his side's display by detailing the difference between their past and present form.





"It was a really mature performance," the Liverpool manager told the club's official website. "I am not sure if we had the ball in the past when we’ve played here, they were much more open games – especially the 3-3 we played here. We’ve never controlled games like this in the manner we do it now. I like that.





"I know a few people miss one or two situations which we had in the last season, especially the second part of the season.





"We had these games last year, we had to play against teams like this. It is not fair to compare it with other games. In the similar games last year, we were not that convincing. It was not that clear that we controlled the games, but we controlled [this game]."





The German also credited Watford, who despite losing the match made their opponents work hard for the three points.





"They had moments, they had counter-attacks, you cannot avoid that," he said. "Foster has the ball, long one, and then it’s 50-50 or 60-40 for Watford. It is difficult.

"Controlling it, staying in that mood, being positive in a situation, that’s new for us and I like it a lot. It was 3-0 and I don’t think any Liverpool supporter wants another result or another performance.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"It’s just exactly how it had be in our situation because we have to win football games week in, week out. I am really happy about the way [we did it]."