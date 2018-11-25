Rafa Benitez to Consider New Captain for Burnley Clash With Ki & Fabian Schar Set to Start

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez may be forced into appointing a new captain for their trip to Burnley due to injuries to Paul Dummett, Jonjo Shelvey and Jamaal Lascelles.

Vice-captain Dummett wore the skipper's armband in the Magpies' last win over AFC Bournemouth as club-captain Lascelles was sidelined through an ankle injury.

RB: “Dummett is not available. He has been treated and we will see how he is in the next week.” #NUFC pic.twitter.com/UFfuKukgmn — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 23, 2018

Usually the captaincy would be handed to Shelvey however the Englishman - along with Lascelles - was absent from training on Thursday but Benitez has played down the vacant captains position.

"To be fair I have not thought about it too much. It is not a big issue for me. We will consider it," the Spaniard told The Chronicle.

"The main thing for me is the player that replaces Paul does well, that's it. Who ends up being captain does not matter too much."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

At present, it remains to be seen if either of Benitez's two key men will make the journey to Lancashire Monday night.

Were Shelvey or Lascelles to miss out, Benitez would have to consider either Federico Fernandez, Ki or goalkeeper Martin Dubravka as temporary skipper.

Winger Matt Richie has been considered for the captain's armband before but has turned the opportunity down to concentrate on his own performances.

Shelvey and Lascelles have missed training sessions this week, meaning both Ki and Fabian Schar are likely to start at Burnley but Benitez will take no risks fielding injured players.

"Some positions you have options and we have also won two games in a row. You have to find the balance between playing a player or taking a risk.

"At the moment we consider how they feel after each training session and then make a decision.

RB: “(Burnley) are quite strong... They lost against some of the best teams in the Premier League, but still they are strong.” #NUFC pic.twitter.com/BwAQWamJ02 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 23, 2018

"Sometimes it is just about the feeling of the player. If they feel they are OK you then decide whether to take the risk or not."

A slightly depleted Newcastle squad travel to Turf Moor on Monday night looking to continue their run of three games unbeaten following a mixed start to the campaign.