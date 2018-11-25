Sadio Mane Insists 'Strong' Liverpool Will Make Life Hard for PSG Ahead of Champions League Clash

By 90Min
November 25, 2018

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has told Paris Saint-Germain to expect a tough match when the two sides meet in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Group C is incredibly tight, with all four teams still chasing qualification to the knockout stages. Liverpool and Napoli currently lead the group on six points, but PSG are just one point behind. The Reds will be full of confidence for the upcoming match, having emerged with a 3-2 victory when the teams clashed at Anfield in September.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

In an interview with French outlet TelefootMane praised several members of PSG's squad, including wonderkid Kylian Mbappe. He said: “Kylian Mbappe is an excellent player, he has progressed so fast.

“This is good for the French national team. He gave you the World Cup this summer. It's so good for you.

“It's an important game [against PSG]. Neymar, Mbappe, Cavani... even defensively, they are really impressive.”

However, Mane was also quick to warn PSG not to expect an easy game against Liverpool, who are currently enjoying an unbeaten start to the new Premier League season. He added: "Our team ethic is fantastic.

“Everything we do, we do it together. That's why we are very strong. It will not be easy against Paris, but with Liverpool, everything is possible.”

If Jurgen Klopp's side can earn a victory on Wednesday, they will secure their qualification into the knockout stages. However, victory for the Parisians would see Liverpool drop out of the top two, meaning the Reds would need a positive result against Napoli to be in with a chance of qualifying.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

A shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Red Star means the entire group is separated by just two points. Both Napoli and PSG still have to play Red Star who, on paper, are the weakest side in the group.

However, they have earned impressive results against both Liverpool and Napoli, and qualification is not a certainty for any team in the group.

