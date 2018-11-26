Report: Chelsea May Secure £70M Pulisic Deal in January for Summer Arrival

Christian Pulisic could be Chelsea-bound, according to a report from England.

By 90Min
November 26, 2018

Chelsea have been tipped to complete a January deal for highly rated Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic, although the United States international would be unlikely to make the potential switch to Stamford Bridge until the end of the season.

Pulisic is only under contract with Dortmund until the summer of 2020 and has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks. Liverpool have also long been linked with the player, who was called up to Dortmund first team training as a 16-year-old by Jurgen Klopp.

According to The Mirror, Dortmund are 'bracing themselves to sell Pulisic' and Chelsea are planning a £70m bid to secure a deal, even if it means he won't join them until July.

That is because Dortmund, who are currently riding high at the top of the Bundesliga and looking to finally end Bayern Munich's run of domestic dominance, are apparently adamant the player won't be leaving in the middle of the season.

A separate report from the Daily Telegraph suggests that Dortmund are 'willing' to accept a deal in the region of £70m (€79m), essentially 'if they receive an offer big enough', mentioning Liverpool as a possible secondary destination.

Pulisic has struggled for playing time this season after a missing a handful of games through injury and having to contend with the rise of Jadon Sancho. As such, the 20-year-old hasn't started a Bundesliga game since September and has been limited to substitute appearances.

Prior to this campaign, Pulisic had been a regular feature for Dortmund since 2016 and still remains one of the most talked about young players in world football.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)