Dele Alli Reveals High Press & Closing Down of Jorginho Was Key to Spurs' Dominant Win Over Chelsea

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has revealed that Spurs' convincing win over Chelsea on Saturday was down to tactically sound planning from manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The 22-year-old scored his fifth goal in five games against the Blues as Pochettino's side overwhelmed a lacklustre Chelsea at Wembley Stadium to inflict a first Premier League defeat of the season on Maurizio Sarri's team.

Alli has now revealed that much of Spurs' success comes from Pochettino's meticulous pre-game planning, with the former MK Dons midfielder discussing how a plan to press high up the pitch and close down defensive midfield anchor Jorginho was fundamental to nullifying the threat posed by the Italian.

“The manager makes it very clear what you have to do,” Alli said, as quoted by the Express.

“So going into the game, you know your role and what you have to do. You don’t have to worry about anything else, your football is natural, it’s what you’ve been doing for a long time. So as long as we’re clear on our roles and responsibilities, we can enjoy playing.

Premier League goals and assists by 22:



Dele Alli - 65

Paul Scholes - 18

Steven Gerrard - 13

Frank Lampard - 3#TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/Mb1yT2gTU8 — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) November 24, 2018

“We knew Jorginho is a big part of them playing out from the back and dominating possession.

“He’s obviously a very good player and likes getting on the ball.

"We thought that if we could stop that — and we wanted to win the ball up high — so I wanted to be as close to him as possible to make sure that we did win the ball up high, break early and create the chances we did.”





The Spurs midfielder glanced in Christian Eriksen's free-kick to open the scoring on Saturday and although Harry Kane and Son Heung-min added further goals, Alli feels the home side could have scored more.

“On another day, we could have scored a lot more,” he added. “But in the end, it was a top performance from us."

The result leaves Spurs third in the league on 30 points, with 10 wins from their opening 13 Premier League games. Next up is a crucial Champions League encounter with Inter on Tuesday, before a huge north London derby with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this weekend.