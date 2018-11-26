Former Goalkeeper Paul Robinson Insists Mauricio Pochettino Is 'Better Off' Staying at Tottenham

Former Tottenham and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes manager Mauricio Pochettino is "better off" staying with the club, rather than moving to misfiring Manchester United.

Robinson, who spent four years as first choice goalkeeper in north London, has seen his former side get off to their best ever start to a Premier League season, with Spurs having won 10 of their opening 13 Premier League games.

As a result, Robinson believes that staying in north London is more beneficial to the Argentine boss, despite the club having forked out an additional £237m to building their new stadium, rather than investing in players over the summer.

"Tottenham did not spend in the summer," Robinson told beIN Sports.

"Yes his team is strong enough, yes his squad is strong enough, but every manager adds now and then. Tottenham have created a huge deficit with the new stadium - it's a huge outlay. He is better off at Tottenham than Manchester United because it is what he has done at Spurs. It's his project."

While Spurs have got off to their best ever start to a Premier League league campaign, United on the other hand have got off to their second worst - having only picked up 21 points so far. As a result, Robinson finds it hard to believe that Pochettino would want to trade places, given United's current predicament.

"He inherited a decent team, he's now got a very strong squad that competes in the top four and the Champions League.

"I can't see the attraction of changing from Tottenham to Manchester United, given the current situation."

Robinson was speaking after Spurs' latest victory over Chelsea on Saturday, which saw goals from Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min wrap up a comprehensive victory for Pochettino's men over a team who were previously unbeaten in the Premier League.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

They now face a must-win Champions League game against Inter at Wembley on Tuesday night, before Pochettino prepares his side for the first north London derby of the season against Arsenal next weekend.